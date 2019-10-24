84-year-old Houston woman goes missing on the way to car dealership: HPD

article

Houston police are searching for a woman they say went missing in north Houston on Wednesday.

Police say around 4 p.m., 84-year-old Joanne Holt was driving her vehicle and following her husband to the car dealership. The husband told HPD he lost sight of Holt at the intersection of Airline Drive and West Road.

Holt was said to be driving a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu that is metallic blue in color with the TX license plate GFB1597.

Anyone with information on Holt's disappearance is urged to contact HPD at 832-394-1840.