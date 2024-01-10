71-year-old woman and dog saved from overturned vehicle hanging on cliff

article

A 71-year-old woman and her dog were rescued in Hawaii after the vehicle they were riding in went over a cliff.

Maui firefighters said they responded to the call on January 5 shortly before noon along the Kahekili Highway.

Crews said they found the vehicle below the cliff when they arrived. They said the vehicle was hanging in the brush above a steep cliff.

RELATED: Maui welcoming tourists to boost economy in aftermath of devastating wildfires

First responders used ropes to descend the cliff to get to the overturned vehicle and extricate the passenger and her dog.

The victim chose not to receive medical attention after the rescue, according to first responders. The highway was closed for some time during the rescue.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.