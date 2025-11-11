70-year-old man shot after being held at gunpoint in Walmart parking lot

The Brief A 70-year-old man was shot after being held at gunpoint and forced to withdraw cash from a USAA ATM in a Walmart parking lot. Police say a suspect or suspects approached the man as he walked out of Walmart on Monday evening. The victim was taken to the trauma center in critical condition.



The shooting of a 70-year-old man is under investigation after he was found shot in his vehicle after being robbed at gunpoint, Houston Police Department reports.

Elderly man shot during robbery

What we know:

Lieutenant J.P. Horelica states the man was found on the right side of the eastbound feeder road of Katy Freeway by a wrecker driver who called police to report the shooting.

Investigators learned the man had been approached, possibly by one or more suspects, while leaving the Walmart in the 10750 block of Westview Drive near Beltway 8. He was held at gunpoint and forced to withdraw cash from the USAA ATM in the parking lot.

Lt. Horelica says the 70-year-old was then shot after giving over the cash. He was able to get into his vehicle and drive a short distance away before crashing.

The man was taken to a local trauma center where he remains in critical condition.

What we don't know:

Police are not sure if it was one or more suspects involved.

They have not been identified.