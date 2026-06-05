7 train cars derailed in east Houston while carrying grain, BNSF says

The Brief Seven train cars carrying grain derailed in east Houston on Thursday night near McCarty Street and Clinton Drive. There were no reported injuries to the crew.



Multiple law enforcement agencies were called to the scene after a train derailment on Thursday night in east Houston when several derailed.

East Houston train derailment

What we know:

According to BNSF officials, a train was traveling near McCarty Street and Clinton Drive when seven cars carrying grain derailed on Union Pacific industry track.

The Houston Fire Department, police, and train maintenance personnel arrived on the scene to inspect the non-moving train.

There were no reported injuries to the crew.

What we don't know:

The exact cause of the derailment remains unclear.