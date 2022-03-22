Expand / Collapse search

6th Annual Houston Latino Film Festival giving filmmakers chance to submit their short film for HBO Max

HOUSTON - The 6th Annual Houston Latino Film Festival takes place March 23 through March 27 at The MATCH, The Midtown Arts Theater Center Houston

They will screen more than 80 films from all over Latin America, Spain, Portugal, and the United States, including Houston. 

The programming represents the great diversity of themes and genres of the Latino and Hispanic filmmaking.

The five-day festival also gives audiences the opportunity to participate in discussions with directors as well as special events highlighting the Latino culture.

The Houston Latino Film Festival is a nonprofit organization who recently partnered up with HBO Max Latino short film award, giving filmmakers the opportunity to submit their short film to be selected for HBO Max.

