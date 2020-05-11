6 people, including 5-year-old girl, shot in west Harris Co. subdivision

article

Deputies say six people, including a 5-year-old girl, were shot in a west Harris County subdivision when two men exchanged gunfire.

The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. Sunday on Bonners Park Circle near South Brenwood Drive.

Harris County deputies say two men exchanged gunfire, one with a shotgun and one with a handgun.

Six people were injured. Five of them were taken to the hospital. Two people were said to be in critical condition.

Deputies say a 5-year-old girl was shot in the arm.

Investigators say preliminary information indicates that the shooting may have stemmed from an ongoing disturbance between two neighbors.

The investigation is ongoing.