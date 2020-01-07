6 charged, 4 still wanted, for 'wobbly wheel' scam in Houston

Police say charges have been filed against six suspects in a “wobbly wheel” scam in the southwest areas of Houston. Four of the suspects are still wanted.

The Houston Police Department says the charges were filed following a seven-month-long investigation.

According to police, the scammers would follow a victim and honk or yell that the front wheel of the victim’s vehicle is loose. When the victim pulls over, the suspect allegedly told the victim they could fix the wheel with a part they happened to have with them.

Police say the suspect would ask to be reimbursed for the part and would drive the victim to a bank or ask for payment in gift cards. If the victim says they can’t pay, the suspects could become forceful and even threatening, according to authorities.

Investigators say the suspects operated in the area of Westheimer Road from the 610 West Loop to State Highway 6, Richmond Avenue inside the 610 Loop, and South Main Street near Braeswood Boulevard. Authorities have linked them to more than 24 cases and say they have allegedly swindled more than $8,000 from victims.

Two suspects are in custody, but four others are wanted by police and are believed to have fled to the Michigan area.

Paul Yonko, 36, is charged with engaging in organized crime. He is currently in the custody of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice on a previous robbery case.

Paul Yanko

Advertisement

Suellen Stanley, 57, is charged with engaging in organized crime. She was arrested in Michigan and is awaiting extradition to Houston.

Suelllen Stanley (Houston Police Department)

Sam Yonko, 31, also known as "Angel," is charged with felony theft, engaging in organized crime and robbery. He remains wanted.

Sam Yonko (Houston Police Department)

Nick Stanley, 29, also known as "Michael," is charged with theft, engaging in organized crime and robbery. He remains wanted.

Nick Stanley

Sue-Ellen Stanley, 38, is charged with engaging in organized crime. She remains wanted.

Sue-Ellen Stanley

Monica Mito, 31, is charged with engaging in organized crime. Mito remains wanted.