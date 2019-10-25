$55K reward offered for identity of suspects in Houston fatal armored truck robbery

The F.B.I. is offering a cash reward of up to $55,000 for the identity of the suspects involved in the Oct. 24 armored truck robbery that left one security guard dead.

The deceased Loomis Cash Handling Company security guard has been identified as Francis Hazzard, 68. He was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say Hazzard was approached by three suspects as he exited a fast-food restaurant with a black money bag. Hazzard was approached by three armed suspects with covered faces, police say.

Houston police say one suspect pointed a gun at Hazzard and the two began to for possession of the black bag. That is when investigators say Hazzard was shot in the face.

The three suspects ran as soon as the shot was fired, but one returned to grab the bag. Police say all three suspects fled the scene in a champagne-colored Chevrolet Tahoe, which was found a few blocks away in the 5100 block of Viking Drive.

Houston police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspects to call 713-308-3600 or 713-222-TIPS.