5 hospitalized after American Airlines flight diverted to Houston

The Brief An American Airlines flight from Orlando to Phoenix was diverted to Houston after an unspecified odor was reported on board. Five people were taken to the hospital for treatment. The plane landed safely and was declared fire-safe; the original passengers continued their flight on a different aircraft.



On Sunday, American Airlines flight 2118 was diverted to George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston due to an odor on board.

Five hospitalized after flight diverted to Houston

What we know:

According to the Houston Fire Department, four crew members and one passenger were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The flight landed safely and taxied to the gate on its own. It was declared fire-safe by the Houston Fire Department, according to American Airlines.

The flight was scheduled to operate from Orlando to Phoenix.

First responders met the aircraft at the gate.

The passengers were moved to a different aircraft and the flight continued to Phoenix.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what the odor was, or what originated it.

Officials did not say how the crew members and passenger were injured. The Houston Fire Department says they have not received any update on their conditions.

What they're saying:

"We thank our team members for their professionalism and apologize to our customers for their experience," said American Airlines in a statement to FOX Local.