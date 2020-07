An investigation is underway after three people were shot in southwest Houston.

According to Houston police, the shooting occurred in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 5600 block of Chimney Rock Road around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say two of the victims are expected to survive.

One victim was shot in the head and was last reported to be in critical condition.

Police say two people were detained.

