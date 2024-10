The 2024 Catalyst for Change Community Forum is being held at Houston Community College on Saturday.

The event will include discussions around topics like gun violence, wrongful conviction, juvenile justice and women in prison.

FOX 26's DaLaun Dillard will serve as the emcee for the event.

The forum is expected to begin at 9:30 a.m. and run through 1:30 p.m.

You can watch the event in the video player above and on FOX LOCAL.