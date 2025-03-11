$20 million in meth found in mineral water shipment at Texas-Mexico border

article

The Brief More than $20 million in meth was found in a semi hauling "mineral water" at the Roma Port of Entry in South Texas. Officers seized 1,632 bottles containing 2,268.51 pounds of alleged liquid methamphetamine. A CBP canine team helped in the investigation.



More than $20 million in methamphetamine was found inside a tractor trailer hauling bottled mineral water, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

The shipment was found at the Roma Port of Entry in South Texas.

Meth seized at border

What we know:

On March 5, CBP officers at the Roma International Bridge cargo facility encountered a semi hauling a shipment of bottled mineral water.

The semi was inspected with equipment and screened by a CBP canine team.

CBP officers seized 1,632 bottles containing 2,268.51 pounds of alleged liquid methamphetamine. The narcotics have a total estimated street value of $20,279,137.

The tractor-trailer was also seized by CBP officers. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents initiated a criminal investigation.

What they're saying:

"This huge methamphetamine seizure illustrates the phenomenal work our CBP officers do every day to keep our borders secure," said Port Director Andres Guerra, Roma Port of Entry. "Our officers utilized their inspection skills, canines and technology to zero-in on and take down this significant methamphetamine load."