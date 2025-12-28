2 teens shot at short-term rental party in South Central Houston

article

The Brief Two teenagers were hospitalized, one in critical condition, after a shooting at a short-term rental party in South Central Houston late Saturday. The gunfire erupted following a fight between two young women that spilled from the house into a nearby parking lot. The shooter remains at large, and detectives are currently searching for surveillance footage to identify a suspect or getaway vehicle.



Houston police are investigating a shooting at a short-term rental party that left two teenagers hospitalized late Saturday night.

Shooting at short-term rental party

What we know:

The shooting was reported around 11:30 p.m. at what police say was a short-term rental in the 2700 block of Blodgett Street on the city's South Central side. Officers arrived at the scene and found a crowd of about 40 juveniles trying to leave the area.

Police found a 17-year-old male who had been shot in the abdomen. A second male was found nearby after stumbling away with a gunshot wound to his foot. Both were taken to a local hospital. The 17-year-old is in critical condition, police say.

Investigators believe the shooting was started after a fight between two young women broke out at the party. The fight spilled out of the house and into a parking lot across the street.

Witnesses told police they didn't recognize the shooter or know if he was a guest at the party.

Detectives canvassed the neighborhood, looking for doorbell or security cameras that may have captured the shooter’s face or a getaway vehicle.

The Houston Police Department's Major Assaults Division has taken over the case.

What we don't know:

As of Sunday morning, the shooter remains at large and no descriptions have been released.