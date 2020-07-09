2 men injured in shooting while sitting in vehicle in SW Houston

article

Police say two men were shot while sitting in their vehicle in southwest Houston.

The shooting was reported around 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the 11900 block of Sea Shore Drive.

Police say one man was shot in the arm and treated at the scene. The other man was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital.

According to police, initial information indicates that the two men were sitting in their vehicle when a red Cadillac drove by and someone shot at them.

The suspects fled the scene after the shooting.

FOLLOW THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS