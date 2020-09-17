2 men hospitalized after shooting at west Houston apartment complex

article

Police are searching for suspects after two men were shot and another person was assaulted in west Houston.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a shooting around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Witte Road.

Police say a man who had been shot in the back was found at the front of the complex, and another man with a gunshot wound was found inside the complex.

Both were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to police, two suspects reportedly showed up to the complex in two different vehicles, and they both started shooting at the first man. Police say they left and then came back and shot the second man.

Authorities say a third person had also been assaulted by the same suspects, and that person’s cell phone was taken.

Advertisement

The investigation in ongoing.

FOLLOW THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS