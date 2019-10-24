2 injured in exchange of gunfire in apartment complex parking lot, Houston police say

Police say two men were injured during an exchange of gunfire in the parking lot of an apartment complex in southwest Houston.

Officers responded to the shooting around 10 p.m. Wednesday on Beechnut Street near Bissonnet Street.

According to investigators, there was some sort of altercation in the parking lot and an exchange of gunfire between an unknown number of suspects.

One man was shot in the arm and taken to the hospital by ambulance. While officers were investigating the scene, they learned that another man with multiple gunshot wounds, including one to the face, had been taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

Police say both men are expected to survive.

Investigators are trying to determine who fired the shots.