2 dead in southeast Houston in apparent murder-suicide

Houston
FOX 26 Houston
HOUSTON - Police are investigating the deaths of two people in southeast Houston

The police department says the apparent murder-suicide occurred around 11:50 a.m. Friday.

According to HPD, one male was found in the 5600 block of Doulton Drive, and the other male was found nearby in the 7600 block of MLK Blvd.

The ages of the males were not released.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.