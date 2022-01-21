2 dead in southeast Houston in apparent murder-suicide

article

Police are investigating the deaths of two people in southeast Houston.

The police department says the apparent murder-suicide occurred around 11:50 a.m. Friday.

According to HPD, one male was found in the 5600 block of Doulton Drive, and the other male was found nearby in the 7600 block of MLK Blvd.

The ages of the males were not released.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.