2 charged in shooting of Deep Ellum musician, police credit tips from FOX 4 viewers

Dallas police announced Thursday they have arrested and charged two men in connection to the shooting of a musician in Deep Ellum on Super Bowl Sunday, thanks, in part, to tips from FOX 4 viewers.

Cameron Cooper, known in music circles as Chief Rebel, was inside the Free Man Cajun Cafe and Lounge on Commerce Street on Feb. 12 when two people outside starting shooting at each other. Bullets went through the club's window, hitting Cooper who police say was trying to protect others at the time.

On Wednesday, police arrested 23-year-old Korbin Smith and charged him with aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Korbin Smith (Source: Dallas Jail)

Police also announced the February 24 arrest of 35-year-old Donnel Davis, who has been charged with two counts of deadly conduct and aggravated assault.

Video of the shooting was featured on FOX 4's Trackdown series.

In an arrest affidavit, police note that after the Trackdown segment on FOX 4 aired detectives received multiple emails and phone calls identifying Smith as one of the shooters.

The 33-year-old Cooper was hit by two bullets, once in the abdomen and once in the thigh.

Last month, Cooper's family shared video of the musician using a walker as a part of his lengthy recovery process.

Cooper has since returned home and says he is grateful for the support he received during his recovery.