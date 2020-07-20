17-year-old boy reported missing from Houston

article

Authorities are searching for a 17-year-old boy who was reported missing in Houston.

Christopher Anthony Cayton was last seen leaving the 4800 block of Pin Oak Park in an unknown direction. Last contact with Christopher was on July 18.

Christopher is described as a white male, 5’9” tall, 130 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Christopher was last seen wearing a black Adidas jacket, black or gray sweatpants, and Adidas slides.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Division at (832)394-1840.