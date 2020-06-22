15-year-old passenger seriously injured when car crashed into fire truck

article

A 15-year-old girl was seriously injured and four firefighters were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a car crashed into a fire truck, Houston police say.

The crash occurred on the Gulf Freeway near Bellfort around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the fire truck was blocking traffic for a hit-and-run investigation when the truck was struck by a BMW.

A 15-year-old passenger in the BMW was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials say she is expected to survive.

The four firefighters in the truck were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators say, preliminarily, it does not appear the driver of the BMW was intoxicated, but a blood test will be conducted.

Authorities are working to determine what caused the crash.