Authorities are searching for a man accused of shooting a 13-year-old girl after he tried to shoot his girlfriend's mother during an argument and missed.

It happened a little before 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Redford St. where Houston police say the man was at his girlfriend's apartment.

The two were arguing and at some point, the unidentified boyfriend pulled out a gun and tried to shoot his girlfriend's mother, according to investigators.

He missed, however, and authorities said a 13-year-old girl inside the apartment was shot in the leg instead. The man took off shortly afterward, and as of this writing, is still at large.

Meanwhile, the 13-year-old was rushed to a hospital but is expected to be OK.

No additional information was shared, as of this writing, but an investigation remains underway.