1 dead, 2 injured after crash at Harris Co. underground car meet, authorities say

article

Authorities say one person has died and two others were taken to the hospital in critical condition after a crash during an underground car meet in northwest Harris County.

The crash occurred in the 14900 block of the Northwest Freeway near Little York around 9:35 p.m. Sunday.

FOLLOW THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS

According to Sean Teare, Chief of the Harris County District Attorney’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division, people were gathered for an underground car meet in a parking lot.

"As it spilled out onto the feeder road, we had one individual who informed the group that he was going to do a flyby, or drive past the group at an extremely high rate of speed," Teare said. According to Teare, as the driver did so, he crashed into another car that was not participating in the flyby.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect, Andrew Mock, was driving a yellow Chevrolet Camaro at a high rate of speed when he struck the back of a black Chevrolet Malibu. Deputies say the collision caused the Malibu to leave the roadway and go onto a sidewalk, which was occupied by pedestrians.

Advertisement

Authorities say several pedestrians were struck. One man died. Two other pedestrians, believed to be teenagers, were taken to the hospital by Life Flight. The Cy-Fair Fire Department says another person was taken to the hospital in serious condition, and five other patients were evaluated by EMS but refused transport.

The sheriff’s office says Mock has been charged with one count of manslaughter and two counts of aggravated assault-reckless driving with serious bodily injury, which could be upgraded if the teens do not survive their injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division.