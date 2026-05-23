1 dead, 1 injured in Houston apartment shooting

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The Brief Houston police said one man was killed and another was injured after an argument turned into a shooting Friday night. Officers responded to the Pine Gardens Apartments on Pitner Road around 10 p.m. Friday. Police said the surviving victim was able to provide a description of the shooter and the shooter's vehicle. No arrests have been made.



Houston police are searching for the person responsible for a Friday night shooting that left one man dead and another injured.

What we know:

Officers responded to the Pine Gardens Apartments on Pitner Road around 10 p.m. Friday where they found a man who had been shot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they located a second man that had been shot twice. The man was taken to an area hospital.

Investigators believe the shooter and the victims all lived in the same area and may have been drinking together before getting into an argument. When the two victims attempted to leave the situation, they were shot.

The surviving victim was able to provide a description of the shooter and the shooter's vehicle. No arrests have been made.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim has not been released.