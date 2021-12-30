30-year rates edge up for new mortgages and refinances | Dec. 30, 2021

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders, all opinions are our own.

Check out the purchase and refinance mortgage rates for Dec. 30, 2021, which are mixed compared to yesterday. (iStock)

Based on data compiled by Credible, mortgage rates were mixed since yesterday, with only 15-year fixed rates holding steady.

30-year fixed mortgage rates: 3.250%, up from 3.190%, +0.060

20-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.875%, up from 2.750%, +0.125

15-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.375%, unchanged

10-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.250%, down from 2.375%, -0.125

What this means: Average interest rates for new mortgages were erratic today, with three rates moving and one holding steady. The incremental increases in 30-year and 20-year average rates could encourage homebuyers who want to lock in a rate in the final days of the year to look to shorter repayment terms for a better deal. And 10-year rates, which are historically the lowest available, may be the best option for buyers who can afford a larger monthly mortgage payment.

Looking at today’s mortgage refinance rates

Today’s mortgage refinance rates remained largely unchanged since yesterday, with the exception of 30-year rates, which mirrored the bump in purchase rates. Refinance rates have been fairly stable all week, extending homeowners’ opportunities to lock in a money-saving refinance rate ahead of predicted increases in 2022. Today’s refinance rates may be a particularly good deal for homeowners whose original mortgages pre-date the pandemic. If you’re considering refinancing an existing home, check out what refinance rates look like:

30-year fixed refinance rates: 3.250%, up from 3.190%, +0.060

20-year fixed refinance rates: 2.875%, unchanged

15-year fixed refinance rates: 2.375%, unchanged

10-year fixed refinance rates: 2.250%, unchanged

How my credit score affects my rate

Many factors can affect the interest rate you receive on a mortgage. Your credit score is an important one.

A higher credit score indicates to lenders that you know how to use credit responsibly. It can boost their confidence that you’ll make your mortgage payments on time and won’t default. Applying for a mortgage with a high credit score could help you qualify for lower interest rates, and give you a wider array of loan types to choose from.

Conversely, a low credit score may make lenders think you’ll have difficulty managing your mortgage, and may miss payments or even go into foreclosure. A low credit score likely means you’ll qualify for higher interest rates, and your loan choices will be more limited.

Current mortgage rates

The average rate for new mortgages across all repayment terms is 2.688%, up from yesterday, but still lower than the high for December, which was 2.719% on the 22nd.

The current interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 3.250%. This is up from yesterday. Thirty years is the most common repayment term for mortgages because 30-year mortgages typically give you a lower monthly payment. But they also typically come with higher interest rates, meaning you’ll ultimately pay more in interest over the life of the loan.

The current interest rate for a 20-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.875%. This is up from yesterday. Shortening your repayment term by just 10 years can mean you’ll get a lower interest rate — and pay less in total interest over the life of the loan.

The current interest rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.375%. This is the same as yesterday. Fifteen-year mortgages are the second most-common mortgage term. A 15-year mortgage may help you get a lower rate than a 30-year term — and pay less interest over the life of the loan — while keeping monthly payments manageable.

The current interest rate for a 10-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.250%. This is down from yesterday. Although less common than 30-year and 15-year mortgages, a 10-year fixed rate mortgage typically gives you lower interest rates and lifetime interest costs, but a higher monthly mortgage payment.

How Credible mortgage rates are calculated

Changing economic conditions, central bank policy decisions, investor sentiment, and other factors influence the movement of mortgage rates. Credible average mortgage rates and mortgage refinance rates are calculated based on information provided by partner lenders who pay compensation to Credible.

The rates assume a borrower has a 740 credit score and is borrowing a conventional loan for a single-family home that will be their primary residence. The rates also assume no (or very low) discount points and a down payment of 20%.

Credible mortgage rates will only give you an idea of current average rates. The rate you receive can vary based on a number of factors.

How mortgage rates have changed

Today, mortgage rates are mixed compared to this time last week.

30-year fixed mortgage rates: 3.250%, up from 3.190% last week, +0.060

20-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.875%, the same as last week

15-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.375%, the same as last week

10-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.250%, down from 2.375% last week, -0.125

What is the average cost of a refinance?

Refinancing a mortgage can yield significant interest savings over the life of a loan. But all those savings don’t come for free. Generally, you’ll encounter costs — $5,000 on average, according to Freddie Mac — when refinancing your mortgage.

Your exact refinancing costs will depend on multiple factors, including the size of your loan and where you live. Typical refinancing costs include:

The cost of recording your new mortgage

Appraisal fees

Attorney fees

Lender fees, such as origination or underwriting

Title service fees

Credit report fees

Mortgage points

Prepaid interest charges

Keep in mind there’s no such thing as a truly no-cost refinance. Lenders who market "no-cost loans" typically charge a higher interest rate and roll the costs into the loan — which means you’ll pay more interest over the life of the loan.

As a Credible authority on mortgages and personal finance, Chris Jennings has covered topics that include mortgage loans, mortgage refinancing, and more. He’s been an editor and editorial assistant in the online personal finance space for four years. His work has been featured by MSN, AOL, Yahoo Finance, and more.

