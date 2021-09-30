Biden administration extends additional mortgage relief options for FHA loans

article

The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) announced Monday the extension and addition of new COVID-19 mortgage relief options for homeowners with FHA home loans.

Borrowers of FHA loans who are struggling to make their monthly mortgage payments and are at risk of foreclosure due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be able to use Home Equity Conversion Mortgages (HECMs) to remain in their homes.

"Our top priority is to help as many individuals and families as possible to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and keep their homes," Lopa Kolluri, U.S. principal deputy assistant secretary for housing, said. "For FHA, this means that we will continue to work through all of our channels – mortgage servicers, housing counselors and our other federal partners – to ensure we get the positive outcomes struggling homeowners need."

FHA forbearance changes

The new forbearance offerings will expire on Oct. 1, or when the COVID-19 National Emergency ends, whichever comes later. This will allow homeowners to enter forbearance through the end of the pandemic. Here are the new assistance updates from the FHA:

A new forbearance period

The FHA is now offering up to six months of COVID-19 forbearance for borrowers who request initial forbearance beginning in October. These homeowners can also get up to six months of additional assistance if they are still struggling financially once the initial forbearance period ends.

Additional COVID-19 extensions

The FHA announced it will also provide up to six months of additional forbearance for a HECM extension for those who requested forbearance between July 1 and Sept. 30. These borrowers will now have up to 12 months of COVID-19 forbearance or HECM extension.

Assistance options for homeowners

There are several options available for homeowners who need financial assistance in order to make their monthly payments. For example, the Treasury Department has a Homeowner Assistance Fund that can be used for mortgage payments, homeowner’s insurance, utility payments and other housing purposes.

Other options include modifying their current home loan. If homeowners cannot make their monthly payments, they should contact their servicer to discuss loss mitigation options to keep their mortgage current. These options could include lowering the monthly payment or lengthening the loan term to allow for a lower mortgage payment.

