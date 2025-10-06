White Truffle season is coming to Bari Ristorante

Chef Renato De Pirro is always tweaking recipes, dishes and the menu at Bari Ristorante. Of course he keeps patron favorites year round, but dare to be adventurous and you are sure to find a new dish to love.

On the fall menu, you will find a seafood charcuterie, butternut squash risotto with shrimp, or beet marinated salmon. Chef Renato teases us with talk about white truffle season.

Image 1 of 6 ▼

More about Bari Ristorante

Bari Ristorante is located at 4444 Westheimer (just inside the Loop).

The restaurant is open Sunday – Monday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., Tuesday – Wednesday 11 a.m. – 11 p.m., and Thursday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 1:00 a.m.

Brunch is served from Saturday – Sunday from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Bari is where one goes for the best Pasta Vongole, Pappardelle Bolognese, Veal Milanese, risotto and whole roasted branzino in salt. Shared plates of carpaccio, caprese salad and fritto misto toasted with respected vintages. Italian food on its best behavior. Bari takes its cue from across Italy and brings them alive with imported seasonal and locally sourced ingredients. Everything is made in-house.

Bari requests that their guests "dress your best when dining with us. Athletic wear, offensive images or suggestive clothing is not appropriate. Any guest who does not appear sufficiently well presented may be refused entry. Jackets not required."

Foodies and Friends

Produced by the Cleverley Stone Foundation, Foodies and Friends is available on demand on FOX Local on your smart TV, and on the FOX 26 YouTube channel.

Dig deeper:

Affectionately called "The Diva of Dining," Cleverley Stone made it her life’s mission to beat hunger in Houston Restaurant Weeks. "Dine Out & Do Good" was Stone’s mantra, and her tireless efforts spurred an annual citywide boom in restaurant revenues and contributions to The Houston Food Bank.

Cleverley Stone passed away on May 28, 2020, following her battle with cancer. She was 68-years-old.

Stone’s final wish was that Houston Restaurant Weeks continue in perpetuity in her name.

The Cleverley Stone Foundation was created by Cleverley’s daughter, Katie Stone, to continue her Mother’s mission and legacy of supporting Houston Restaurant Weeks benefiting the Houston Food Bank, which takes place August 1 through Labor Day each year. Together, Houstonians and Houston restaurant owners have raised more than $22 million over the past 21 years to support the Houston Food Bank and the hunger needs of our community.

Houston Restaurant Weeks and its sister event Eat Drink HTX is the largest annual fundraiser for the nation’s largest food bank. The Houston Food Bank services an 18-county area in southeast Texas.

Coming in 2026

Eat Drink HTX – February 15- 28, 2026

Houston Restaurant Weeks- August 1 – September 7, 2026

More about the foundation https://thecleverleystonefoundation.org

Houston Food Bank – houstonfoodbank.org