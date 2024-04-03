Foodies & Friends - Salt and Sugar - includes Chocolate Mousse Recipe

Katie Stone celebrates National Chocolate Mousse Day with Levi Rollins, owner and culinary director(formerly of Urban Eats) at Salt and Sugar.

Salt and Sugar is located just outside the West Loop at 1073 Silber Rd., Houston, TX 77055

They are open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Image 1 of 17 ▼ Avocado Toast

Operating Hours :

M-F: 7am-9pm

Sat: 8am-9pm

Sun: 10am-3pm

You can visit their website at EatSaltandSugar

Join them on their social media platforms

IG: @eatsaltandsugarhou

FB: Salt & Sugar

Near the end of the show ( about 25:00 in) we go into the kitchen at Salt and Sugar and Pastry Chef Meagan Martinez shows us how to make a simple chocolate mousse. Here's MEagan's recipe:

Simple Chantilly Chocolate Mousse

Heavy Cream 660 g

Milk Chocolate, finely chopped 520 g

Milk 140 g

Sugar 20 g

Egg Yolks 60 g

1. Whip heavy cream over an ice bath until loose peaks form.

2. Place chocolate in a large bowl, large enough to fit all ingredients.

3. Whisk 140 g milk, remaining heavy cream (140 g), sugar and egg yolk over low heat to make an anglaise. As mixture comes to a simmer, remove from heat. Will be nap consistency, coating the back of a spoon.

4. Strain anglaise directly over chocolate, stir gently until chocolate is melted.

5. Once mixture is just slightly over body temp (100 degrees), fold in the cold whipped cream.