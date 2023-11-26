The Houston City runoff election will be held on Saturday, December 9. Early voting begins Monday, November 27.

Houston's residents will be voting for Mayor, City Controller, 4 city councils in large races, and voters in Districts D, G, and H will vote on their specific city council representatives.

Harris County is providing 41 early voting locations all around the city, from November 27 - December 5. Polls will be open 7 am - 7 pm Monday - Saturday, 12 pm - 7 pm on Sunday, December 3.

For Houston citizens in Fort Bend County, 3 polling sites will be open Monday - Friday, 7 am - 7 pm. Saturday, December 2- 8 am - 5 pm and Sunday, December 3, 12 to 6 pm.

In Montgomery County, Houston city residents can vote early at the South County Community Center or at the Performing Arts Center at Lone Star College-Kingwood, 8 am - 5 pm Monday - Saturday. Polls are closed on Sunday, December 3.