"You have blood on your hands" Radack tells Judge Hidalgo - What's Your Point?

"I hope the public turns out and gets rid of y'all, if you don't quit, because you have blood on your hands, and it's not going away until y'all are gone."
— Steve Radack, Former Harris County Commissioner Radack's rant
Former Harris County Commissioner Steve Radack let loose at commissioner's meeting this week. The WYP panel reacts as they continue to discuss violent crime in our city.
HOUSTON - Deadly 2022 Houston homicide rate climbing
"And the point is that there are people who are hurting people who are being allowed to walk around, and they shouldn't be and that's the point, period."
— Jack Cagle, Harris County Commissioner Precinct 4
Precinct 4's Jack Cagle at this week's meeting of Harris County Commissioners' court.... where discussion of the violence related to the crime wave hit "critical mass".
Enter former commissioner Steve Radack, who unloaded on the Democratic majority - claiming the policies of Judge Lina Hidalgo, and Commissioners Rodney Ellis and Adrian Garcia....have left the trio with, in his words... "blood on your hands".
" I never dreamed after 32 years on this court that there would be three members of this court - Hidalgo, Garcia and Ellis, who would kiss the rears of hardened criminals who victimize law-abiding citizens, including law enforcement officers."
"I am calling on you three to resign from office, so that the healing can begin." "Let me just express this as sincerely as I can, you are a disgrace." — Steve Radack, former Harris County Commissioner