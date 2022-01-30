"You have blood on your hands" Radack tells Judge Hidalgo - What's Your Point?

"I hope the public turns out and gets rid of y'all, if you don't quit, because you have blood on your hands, and it's not going away until y'all are gone." — Steve Radack, Former Harris County Commissioner

Deadly 2022 Houston homicide rate climbing

"And the point is that there are people who are hurting people who are being allowed to walk around, and they shouldn't be and that's the point, period." — Jack Cagle, Harris County Commissioner Precinct 4

Precinct 4's Jack Cagle at this week's meeting of Harris County Commissioners' court.... where discussion of the violence related to the crime wave hit "critical mass".

Enter former commissioner Steve Radack, who unloaded on the Democratic majority - claiming the policies of Judge Lina Hidalgo, and Commissioners Rodney Ellis and Adrian Garcia....have left the trio with, in his words... "blood on your hands".



