"You have blood on your hands" Radack tells Judge Hidalgo - What's Your Point?

"You have blood on your hands" Radack tells Judge Hidalgo

By
Published 
What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

Radack's rant

Former Harris County Commissioner Steve Radack let loose at commissioner's meeting this week. The WYP panel reacts as they continue to discuss violent crime in our city.

HOUSTON - Deadly 2022 Houston homicide rate climbing

Precinct 4's Jack Cagle at this week's meeting of Harris County Commissioners' court.... where discussion of the violence related to the crime wave hit "critical mass".

BREAKING BOND - In-depth look at 142 defendants free from jail on multiple felony bonds.

Enter former commissioner Steve Radack, who unloaded on the Democratic majority - claiming the policies of Judge Lina Hidalgo, and Commissioners Rodney Ellis and Adrian Garcia....have left the trio with, in his words...  "blood on your hands".  
 

