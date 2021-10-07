Thousands of Haitians released - What's Your Point?

At least 12-thousand of those Haitian immigrants who gathered, en-masse, under the border bridge in Del Rio. Texas, have since been released into the United States after promising to show up when summoned for an immigration hearing.

Homeland Security Director Alejandro Mayorkas reported this week that at least 2,000 Haitians have been deported back to their home country.

Watch more What's Your Point discussions

Governor Greg Abbott compared the Biden administration's immigration policy to a "magnet" - attracting uninvited immigrants from around the globe to cross our border.