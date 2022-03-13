Texas voters concerned about issues more than the politician - What's Your Point?

As "the knee" of a two-year pandemic appears to be lifting off of the nation's neck, voters here and across the country find themselves deeply troubled by a whole host of issues.

Raging inflation, rising crime, much of it violent, a porous border through which uninvited immigrants and deadly drugs flow freely, deep and controversial restrictions on a woman's right to choose, new state election laws some see as "suppressive" and fierce opposition over what should and shouldn't be taught in public schools.

That list doesn't include concerns over the national defense in the face of Russian and potentially Chinese military aggression.

What issues do you sense resonating most with voters?