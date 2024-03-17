Texas teens must have parental consent to get contraceptives
HOUSTON - This week justices on the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the Texas law mandating parental consent for minors seeking to access contraceptives.
The Justice Department unsuccessfully argued that the Texas law violated a federal statute guaranteeing access to birth control at government-funded family planning clinics, regardless of age.
We are told this case could end up before our nation's demonstrably conservative Supreme Court.