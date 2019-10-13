Texas State Senator Paul Bettencourt talks taxes with Greg Groogan

Long before he became an influential state senator, Paul Bettencourt was known in our community as "the tax man". Earlier this year he authored and passed legislation limiting local taxing entities to a 3.5% annual rate increase, without going to voters for approval. The new law triggered a rush by some Texas counties and cities to crank up taxation before the measure takes effect January 1, 2020. The effort which failed here in Harris County is the latest example. Senator Bettencourt talks with What's Your Point host greg Groogan about the tax increase, his legislation and his opinion on the proposed increase and the sevices it might have provided.