Texas loses millions of dollars in tax loopholes - What's Your Point?

Exclusive, often- luxurious, estates across the lone star state - for which the owners pay absolutely no property tax.

An eye-opening investigation by the Houston Chronicle's Jay Roote found real estate valued at more than a billion dollars exempted from the tax rolls through the so-called "parsonage loophole.

It allows churches and religious entities in Texas to extend tax-free status to housing for the organizations' clergy.

Rote’s comprehensive investigation uncovered 28 of these "parsonages" with an appraised value of more than a million dollars.