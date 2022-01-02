Expand / Collapse search

Texas loses millions of dollars in tax loopholes - What's Your Point?

Tax free parsonages

Houston's Sunday morning political debate show! The WYP panel comments on recent study by Houston Chronicle into religious group exemptions on expensive properties in the Lone Star State.

Houston - Exclusive, often- luxurious, estates across the lone star state - for which the owners pay absolutely no property tax.

 An eye-opening investigation by the Houston Chronicle's Jay Roote found real estate valued at more than a billion dollars exempted from the tax rolls through the so-called "parsonage loophole.

 It allows churches and religious entities in Texas to extend tax-free status to housing for the organizations' clergy.

 Rote’s comprehensive investigation uncovered 28 of these "parsonages" with an appraised value of more than a million dollars.