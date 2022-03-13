Paxton v Bush, Garza v Jaworski in AG runoff - What's Your Point?

And then there were two.

Embattled incumbent Texas attorney general Ken Paxton was the top vote-getter in the March 1st primary, despite being the subject of a long-lingering criminal indictment and a fairly fresh federal probe into alleged bribery.

He will face outgoing Land Commissioner George P. Bush in a run-off, although some have called the nephew of one president and the grandson of another, the most poorly positioned politically of Paxton’s three primary challengers.

On the Democratic side, front-runner Rochelle Garza will face Joe Jaworski in the May runoff.