Judge Hidalgo credits citizens for lowering the threat level - What's Your Point?
HOUSTON - You could call it proof-positive that our pandemic coast" is finally clearing.
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, perhaps the most COVID-cautious governmental leader in the country, has finally lifted the "stay at home" advisory and moved our community threat level from "red" to "orange".
Of course, Hidalgo's announcement comes nearly three months after Governor Abbott fully re-opened the entire state.
This week's panel: Chris Tritico, FOX 26 Legal Analyst, Marcus Davis, restaurateur and host of "Fish, Grits, and Politics", Charles Blain founder of Urban reform, Sue Lovell, former Houston City Council member, Gary Polland, conservative commentator.
