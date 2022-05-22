Inflation may be here to stay - What's Your Point?

Five bucks a gallon - maybe six. That's the very real prospect facing everyday Texans already paying significantly more for just about everything.

Of course, you don't have to own a Doctorate in economics to figure out "the pain" of sky-high fuel prices is cascading into everything else.

Both Target and Walmart say they've struggled to raise the prices of their goods fast enough to match the surging cost of transportation.

Can you say - worsening inflation?

Plenty of blame to go around here - starting with war-mongering Vladimir Putin...but president Joe Biden's anti-fossil fuel messaging and rush to renewables certainly contributed.

Advertisement

Hard bottom line here is refineries are cranking at full capacity and still can't produce enough gas and diesel to meet demand...in other words "get used to it"