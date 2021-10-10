Expand / Collapse search

Harris County's chief law enforcement officer slams activist judges - What's Your Point?

By
Published 
What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

Kim Ogg interview

Greg Groogan talks with Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg and then the panel discusses her statements about activist judges.

Houston - Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg slamming activist democratic judges who've granted bonds to literally thousands of violent repeat offenders.

Ogg didn't stop there - lashing out at the democratic majority on commissioners’ court who claim they've "done" plenty for law enforcement.Ogg says, " It's not true. Public safety at the county level is not being appropriately funded and it does lend the question - where is the money going?"

That question alone from the chief law enforcement officer in Harris County snapped more than a few heads.