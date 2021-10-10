Harris County's chief law enforcement officer slams activist judges - What's Your Point?

" When you have murderers running around on multiple bonds, people who have killed other people, go back and kill the witnesses. It's a scary time and I’m here to warn people - we don't have to live like this. We need an urgency — Kim Ogg, Harris County District Attorney

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg slamming activist democratic judges who've granted bonds to literally thousands of violent repeat offenders.

Ogg didn't stop there - lashing out at the democratic majority on commissioners’ court who claim they've "done" plenty for law enforcement.Ogg says, " It's not true. Public safety at the county level is not being appropriately funded and it does lend the question - where is the money going?"

That question alone from the chief law enforcement officer in Harris County snapped more than a few heads.