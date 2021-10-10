Harris County's chief law enforcement officer slams activist judges - What's Your Point?
Houston - Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg slamming activist democratic judges who've granted bonds to literally thousands of violent repeat offenders.
Ogg didn't stop there - lashing out at the democratic majority on commissioners’ court who claim they've "done" plenty for law enforcement.Ogg says, " It's not true. Public safety at the county level is not being appropriately funded and it does lend the question - where is the money going?"
That question alone from the chief law enforcement officer in Harris County snapped more than a few heads.
