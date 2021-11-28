Grand jury subpoenas for county commissioners over COVID communication contract

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo reacting this week to a barrage of grand jury subpoenas - aimed at her and the four other members of Commissioner’s Court. Not to mention key-high ranking aides.

At issue - the rigging of that shady $11 million COVID communication contract.

Before that deal was abruptly canceled - it had been steered to a one-woman firm with a short track record and few resources.

Fox 26 later revealed that the winning firm, Elevate Strategies, actually finished second behind the University of Texas Health Science Center in the head-to-head competition.

That’s when key members of Judge Hidalgo's team apparently intervened, engineering the relaxation of county standards regarding the "experience" and "financial fitness" of its contractors.

Further review found that most of the sub-contractors hired by Elevate were in fact "political operatives"... Long on ties with the democratic party, but very short on experience with actual health care outreach.