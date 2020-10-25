Despite lower rate Houston property owners will see increase in tax rate - What's Your Point?

Over the objection of multiple landowners, the Houston city Council this week approved what's likely to be a modest increase in property tax bills.

While city leaders actually reduced the tax rate, the appraised value of land, homes, and buildings more than offset that discount. Mayor Sylvester Turner said the millions in added revenue are needed to offset the los of sales tax and fees due to the pandemic.

This week's panel Bill King, businessman, columnist, Bob Price, Associate Editor Breitbart Texas, Charles Blain founder Urban Reform, Antonio Diaz, educator and host of Latino Politics and News (KPFT) join Greg Groogan to talk about the increase in property tax.

