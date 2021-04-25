Allowing college athletes to cash in on their names and images- What's Your Point?

"If Texas waits another two years to address the issue, we will see hundreds of Texas’s best high school athletes potentially choose to take their talent to other states." — TX Senator Brandon Creighton

Lawmakers in the Texas Senate voted to allow college athletes to get paid, not because they particularly wanted to, but because they felt they "had" to, so that our state's universities can compete evenly in the "big money arms race" that sports recruiting has become.

Driving this measure in the latter stages of the legislative session - aggressive moves by Florida and Alabama to begin allowing cash to flow to collegiate athletes - this summer.