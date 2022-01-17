Allegations of overt racism aimed at Cy-Fair ISD trustee - What's Your Point?

Allegations of overt racism exploded this week after newly elected Cy-Fair ISD board member Scott Henry appeared to link the large number of African American teachers employed neighboring Houston ISD with sub-par academic performance.

"Houston ISD which I will use as a shining example you know what their average number of black teachers is? 36 percent, I looked that up. You know what their dropout rate is? 4 percent. I don’t want to be at 4 percent. I don’t want to be HISD." — Scott Henry, Trustee Cy-Fair ISD

In a spontaneous burst of outrage - Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, and many others joined the NAACP in demanding Henry's resignation.

Board member Henry has refused - saying the allegation against him is "a lie" - that he did not link black teachers to poor performance in the classroom.

