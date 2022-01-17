Expand / Collapse search

Allegations of overt racism aimed at Cy-Fair ISD trustee - What's Your Point?

By
Published 
Updated 3:36PM
What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Allegations of overt racism exploded this week after newly elected Cy-Fair ISD board member Scott Henry appeared to link the large number of African American teachers employed neighboring Houston ISD with sub-par academic performance. 

Cy-Fair ISD Board trustee caught up in racism allegations

Houston's Sunday morning political debate show! the panel discusses the words spoken buy a Cy-Fair ISD Board trustee at a meeting that many have interrupted as being racist.

In a spontaneous burst of outrage - Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, and many others joined the NAACP  in demanding Henry's resignation.

 Board member Henry has refused - saying the allegation against him is "a lie" - that he did not link black teachers to poor performance in the classroom.

Watch more What's Your Point discussions