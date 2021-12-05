A new variant, more COVID discussions - What's Your Point?

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

It's a fundamental scientific fact - viruses fight for survival by mutating and COVID-19 is no different.

First detected in South Africa - the fast-spreading "Omicron" variant has predictably arrived on our shores - along with a bunch of yet to be answered questions regarding the threat it poses.

In the meantime, travel limitations have been re-imposed just as folks across the globe were hoping to fully embrace a return of normalcy during the holidays.

Public Health experts have increased the volume so to speak of their ongoing call for both vaccinations and boosters.

