Houston weather: Wednesday sees cooler temperatures, cold front Sunday

The Brief Fall weather returns with sunny skies and comfortable temps A few showers are possible late Thursday Another front arrives Sunday



Things are a bit cooler waking up Wednesday with a slight drop in temperatures, making things feel like fall.

Comfortable weather settles in

Fall weather returns today with mostly sunny skies, low humidity and temperatures in the 70s. Clear skies tonight will allow temperatures to drop into the 50s for much of the Houston area.

A few showers Thursday

Clouds increase Thursday as Gulf moisture returns, bringing a few showers by late afternoon and Thursday night. Rain chances will be higher near the coast, but most areas should stay rain-free for much of the day.

Cooler air returns Sunday

Friday and Saturday look mostly sunny and pleasant with temperatures in the 70s. Another cold front arrives Sunday, bringing cooler air, lower humidity and a brisk change for the start of next week.