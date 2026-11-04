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Houston weather: Wednesday sees cooler temperatures, cold front Sunday

By
FOX 26 Houston
Weather
Published November 4, 2026 9:45 AM CST
Published November 4, 2026 9:45 AM CST
Houston weather: Cooler weather returns Wednesday
Houston weather: Cooler weather returns Wednesday

Houston weather: Cooler weather returns Wednesday

We see a slight drop in temperatures on Wednesday, and it feels a little more like fall with highs in the 70s. There might be a few showers on Thursday.

The Brief

    • Fall weather returns with sunny skies and comfortable temps
    • A few showers are possible late Thursday
    • Another front arrives Sunday

HOUSTON - Things are a bit cooler waking up Wednesday with a slight drop in temperatures, making things feel like fall.

Comfortable weather settles in

Fall weather returns today with mostly sunny skies, low humidity and temperatures in the 70s. Clear skies tonight will allow temperatures to drop into the 50s for much of the Houston area.

A few showers Thursday

Clouds increase Thursday as Gulf moisture returns, bringing a few showers by late afternoon and Thursday night. Rain chances will be higher near the coast, but most areas should stay rain-free for much of the day.

Cooler air returns Sunday

Friday and Saturday look mostly sunny and pleasant with temperatures in the 70s. Another cold front arrives Sunday, bringing cooler air, lower humidity and a brisk change for the start of next week.

The Source: Information for this article was provided by Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority.

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