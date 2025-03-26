Houston weather: Cloudy Wednesday in the 80s, Flood Watch for Thursday

The Brief Flood Watch Begins Tomorrow South of Houston Fox 26 Storm Alert Day Thursday and Friday Quiet, but Humid Weekend Ahead



After a morning of patchy fog, Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid-80s.

Calm before the storm

The good news is that it looks mostly quiet with only a couple of showers or a possible storm this evening - otherwise just a mostly cloudy and mild day. High temperatures will not be as warm as yesterday (when we hit a high of 89°), so look for upper-70s along the coast and mid-80s inland.

Heavy rain Thursday and Friday

A flood watch begins at 7am for Brazoria, Matagorda, Wharton, Jackson and Calhoun Counties at 7 a.m. tomorrow. We'll have about a 36-hour window from midday Thursday through Friday night for waves of heavy storms with 4-6" totals possible and a few strong to severe storms, too.

It's possible that we'll catch a break in the action, but showers and storms do look likely for Houston Astros Opening Day Thursday night. Of course, the roof will be closed, but you may get wet before and after the game.

Muggy weekend weather

Isolated storms could linger in a few spots through Saturday morning, but beyond that, the weekend looks warm and humid with a partly to mostly cloudy sky and a few hit-and-miss showers.