Houston weather: Heat index to reach 105 degrees Tuesday

The Brief More triple-digit heat today and tomorrow Isolated storms today, then scattered storms late this week Slight relief in temperatures by the weekend



The heat advisory extended into Tuesday as much of the area faces triple-digit temperatures.

Another round of extreme heat

Highs reach the upper 90s to low 100s today and tomorrow, with heat index values climbing above 105°. A Heat Advisory remains in effect today.

A few storms return

An isolated storm is possible this afternoon, with scattered showers and storms becoming more likely late this week. Not everyone will see rain, but storms could offer brief relief from the heat.

Temps could ease slightly

Highs should gradually move back from the triple digits to the mid to upper 90s late this week and into the weekend. It will remain warm and humid across Houston and Southeast Texas.