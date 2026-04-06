Houston weather: Cool, dry Monday start ahead of warm afternoon

The Brief Cooler and drier today and Tuesday Cloudier with scattered showers mid to late week Storms possible late this week



It's a chilly start to the work week with temperatures in the mid to high 50s for Monday morning. However, things warm up in the afternoon thanks to some sunshine.

Cooler and drier start

A cooler and less humid air mass is in place across Southeast Texas today, and it sticks around into Tuesday, so enjoy. Expect sunshine today, then increasing clouds tomorrow, light winds, and comfortable conditions through both days with no rain concerns.

Clouds and showers return

By mid to late week, moisture begins to build back in, bringing more cloud cover and scattered showers. Rain won’t be constant, but you may run into a few passing showers at times as the pattern turns more unsettled.

Storms late week

Toward the end of the week, a stronger system may bring a better chance for thunderstorms. It’s still early on specifics, but some storms could produce isolated downpours along with lightning and potential gusty winds as the system moves through.