Houston weather: Memorial Day highs in 80s; rain returns mid-week

The Brief Warm Memorial Day with isolated storms Storm chances increase mid-week Heavy rain and strong storms possible



Expect a very warm Memorial Day with highs near 90. Though rain chances are low for Monday, showers are expected to return in the middle of the week.

A warm and humid holiday forecast

Memorial Day stays very warm across Southeast Texas with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Most areas will remain dry for much of the day, but isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms could still develop, especially inland.

A wetter pattern returns by mid-week

Storm coverage ramps back up by Wednesday into Thursday as another disturbance moves into the region. This next round is expected to bring more widespread showers and thunderstorms with rain totals that could tip 2-3 inches.

Locally heavy rain and gusty storms possible

Some of the mid-week storms could produce torrential rainfall, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. While widespread severe weather is not expected at this time, localized flooding and pockets of heavy rain may are concerns from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning.