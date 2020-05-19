UIL allows limited organized summer workouts beginning June 8

The governing body for public school sports in Texas is giving the go-ahead for some organized workouts to begin this summer.

UIL officials said they're coordinating with state authorities, but Tuesday it was announced that limited face-to-face summer strength and conditioning can begin June 8. That includes athletics activities, like football, and fine arts, like marching band.

When full details of the plan are finalized, the UIL will release them to schools to allow time to plan and prepare for bringing students back to campuses for the workouts.

High school coaches in North Texas said they're excited by the news, while realizing that restrictions will certainly be put in place.

“I envision camp … as we know it will not look the same this year,” said Arlington Martin head coach Bob Wager. “We’ve got three different fields at Martin High School. I expect them to be filled, all of them. And have everybody spread out.”

Southlake Carroll head coach Riley Dodge said he expects games to happen in the fall.

“It’s exciting we’re headed in that direction,” Dodge said, adding he didn’t expect camps to be allowed to occur so soon.

The UIL’s decision came the day after Gov. Greg Abbott announced professional and youth sports could resume statewide on May 31.