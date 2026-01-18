Texans star Azeez al-Shaair fined for pro-Palestinian message on eye black: report

article

An apparent message in support of Palestinians has cost a Houston Texans star.

Linebacker Azeez al-Shaair was spotted wearing eyeblack that read " Stop the genocide ", likely regarding the ongoing conflict in Israel and Gaza, last week during the team's 30-6 playoff victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

ESPN reported Sunday morning that al-Shaair was fined $11,593 for wearing a "personal message," which violated the league's uniform and equipment rules.

The NFL rulebook states in Rule 5, Section 4, Article 8 what players are allowed and not allowed to wear on game days. The rule states, "Throughout the period on game-day that a player is visible to the stadium and television audience (including in pregame warm-ups, in the bench area, and during postgame interviews in the locker room or on the field), players are prohibited from wearing, displaying, or otherwise conveying personal messages either in writing or illustration, unless such message has been approved in advance by the League office.

"The League will not grant permission for any club or player to wear, display, or otherwise convey messages, through helmet decals, arm bands, jersey patches, mouthpieces, or other items affixed to game uniforms or equipment, which relate to political activities or causes, other non-football events, causes or campaigns, or charitable causes or campaigns. Further, any such approved items must be modest in size, tasteful, non-commercial, and non-controversial; must not be worn for more than one football season."

There had been backlash that Al-Shaair was not punished. San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa was fined for wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat last season after a game. Bosa said wearing the hat was "well worth it" during the "important time."

Al-Shaair has supported Palestinians in the past, including wearing "Free Palestine" cleats for the NFL's "My Cause My Cleats" campaign during the 2024 season.

Al-Shaair had "Free" written on one side of his shoes in the colors of the Palestinian flag. On one shoe, "Surely to Allah we belong and to Him we will all return," was written. On the side of his other shoe, he included the number of Palestinians reportedly killed and wounded in their war with Israel .

Azeez Al-Shaair of the Houston Texans speaks to his teammates before kickoff against the Steelers on Jan. 12, 2026, in Pittsburgh. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The shoes were for the Palestine Children's Relief Fund, which he also supported in 2023.

"I feel like it’s something that’s trying to be almost silenced," Al-Shaair told the Houston Chronicle at the time. "On either side, people losing their life is not right. In no way, shape, or form am I validating anything that happened, but to consistently say that because of [Oct. 7] innocent people [in Gaza] should now die, it’s crazy.

"[Other people] try to make a disconnect and dehumanize people over there. And it's like, they're human beings. Being a Muslim, we see everybody the same; Black, White, Spanish, whatever you are; you can be orange, like, we're all human beings."

Al-Shaair was also part of the Athletes for Ceasefire organization.

During the game when he wore the Palestinian cleats, Al-Shaair made a tackle on Trevor Lawrence that left him with a concussion, prompting backlash and an ejection. In a statement apologizing for the hit, he snapped at "racist and Islamophobic fans and people" for attacking him online.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence slides down in front of Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair at EverBank Stadium. (Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images)

The Texans will face the New England Patriots on Sunday, with the winner headed to Denver to face the Broncos for a trip to Super Bowl LX.

